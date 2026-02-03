Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,189 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Loar worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loar by 390.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Loar by 8,383.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 347.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Loar alerts:

Loar Price Performance

NYSE LOAR opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $99.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Loar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOAR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Loar in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Loar from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOAR

About Loar

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.