JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 486.96%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

