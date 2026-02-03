Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,206,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,307,000 after purchasing an additional 468,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veralto by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,257,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,653,000 after buying an additional 192,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter valued at $264,150,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Veralto by 46.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,702,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,800,000 after buying an additional 536,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,586,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,196,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

