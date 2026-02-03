iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH is Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $34,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,423,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 208,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 76,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

