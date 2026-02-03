iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 4,543.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BINC. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation. BINC was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

