Elm Partners Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

