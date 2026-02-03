Brown Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 213,715 Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 213,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,000. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Intapp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Intapp by 356.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at $271,189,996.64. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,861.40. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,243 shares of company stock worth $2,070,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Intapp Trading Down 0.9%

Intapp stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.68. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $139.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

