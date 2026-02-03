Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 12,263 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.97% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $30,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,075.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $60.63.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

