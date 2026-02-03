Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,711 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Equitable worth $25,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:EQH opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently -39.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $203,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $738,593.75. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,185,935.60. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 203,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,462,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

