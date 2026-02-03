Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.42% of Twist Bioscience worth $41,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,240. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $55,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 874,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,216,257.28. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $292,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

