HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.730-0.810 EPS.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on HP in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. HP has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In related news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,856. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,993. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,450,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,623 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 143.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HP by 186.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,691 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in HP by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,555,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $62,672,000 after purchasing an additional 222,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HP by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,491,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 833,613 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

