Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $6.70 Million Investment in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1,086.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in JFrog by 7,185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Up 1.3%

FROG opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The firm had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $4,845,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,958,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,457,130.02. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $114,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,056.50. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 497,814 shares of company stock worth $30,245,410 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

