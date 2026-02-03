Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF $HERO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 1,622.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.67% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. BAM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HERO opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3329 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 223.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

