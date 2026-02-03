monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of monday.com worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 219.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

monday.com Price Performance

monday.com stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. monday.com’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.