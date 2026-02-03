iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1,192.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

