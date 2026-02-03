Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $671,000 Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 182.7% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 989,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 639,472 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 968,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after purchasing an additional 509,518 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 586,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 478,887 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 1,423.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 437,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 408,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 276,474 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self?managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open?air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long?term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin?off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

