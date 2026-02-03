Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 307.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joanne Quan sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $623,855.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,502.35. This trade represents a 37.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $302,325.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,880.34. This represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,429 shares of company stock worth $3,039,396. Insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MIRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.95. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $105.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

