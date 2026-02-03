Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331,911 shares during the quarter. Xometry makes up 3.6% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 3.17% of Xometry worth $87,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,062,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after acquiring an additional 180,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Xometry by 42.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 384,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xometry by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 951,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,139,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 0.86. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Xometry had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Sanjeev Singh Sahni sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $1,714,659.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 63,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,121.10. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $257,545.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,315.45. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,072 in the last ninety days. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XMTR. Zacks Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $75.00 price objective on Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.