Callan Family Office LLC Sells 5,688 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IWR stock opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

