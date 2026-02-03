Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 63,745 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,745 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

