Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.320-9.580 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of BR stock opened at $198.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $193.06 and a one year high of $271.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.94%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $77,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

