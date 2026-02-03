Rit Capital Partners PLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,907,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 7.2% of Rit Capital Partners PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rit Capital Partners PLC owned about 0.53% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,339,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.5% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,273,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,884 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,332,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 586,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,132,000.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund designed to offer investors targeted exposure to China’s rapidly evolving internet sector. Launched in May 2013, the fund seeks to track the CSI China Overseas Internet Index, which captures the performance of Chinese companies primarily engaged in internet and internet-related activities. KWEB provides access to companies operating across e-commerce, online gaming, social media, internet search, online entertainment and education, and related services.

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of equities that includes American depositary receipts (ADRs), Hong Kong–listed H-shares and companies trading on Chinese mainland exchanges.

