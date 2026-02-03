Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 13,416 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $78,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 923,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,637,000 after buying an additional 404,759 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

