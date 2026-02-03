Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 115.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,808 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 1.9% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 140.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 90.5% during the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

