Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 5.1%

NYSE:CAT opened at $690.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $691.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,576.40. This represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,227.60. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,729 shares of company stock valued at $31,084,308. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. William Blair set a $735.00 target price on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $708.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $678.29.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

