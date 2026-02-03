Sollinda Capital Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Sollinda Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $482.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.67. The company has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

