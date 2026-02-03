Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 1,383.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540,610 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 443.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 273,972 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,699,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,179,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $273,286.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,004,848.62. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 167,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

