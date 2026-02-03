Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,281,948 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 1,492,864 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 503,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 503,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLT shares. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allot in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allot in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allot in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Allot in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.
Allot Price Performance
NASDAQ ALLT opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Allot has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $479.68 million, a P/E ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.
About Allot
Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions designed for service providers and enterprises worldwide. The company delivers software and cloud-based services that enable customers to gain real-time visibility into network traffic, enforce security policies and optimize bandwidth usage. Its platforms support a wide range of applications, from DDoS protection and threat prevention to subscriber experience management and network analytics.
Allot’s product portfolio includes managed solutions for mobile and fixed-line operators, as well as cloud-native services that can be deployed across private, public and hybrid environments.
