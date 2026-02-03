Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Up 40.8% in January

Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 335 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 238 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATHE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alterity Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 88.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 2,250.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 139,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research portfolio centers on small molecules designed to target underlying disease mechanisms, with an emphasis on improving synaptic function and mitigating neuroinflammation.

Among its lead assets is trofinetide (NNZ-2566), a peptide analog derived from insulin-like growth factor 1, which is being investigated for the treatment of Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome in ongoing clinical trials.

