Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 313,247 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 394,048 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,133,959 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BAER opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Bridger Aerospace Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 4.96%.The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million.

Insider Transactions at Bridger Aerospace Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kelter acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 627,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,040. The trade was a 46.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridger Aerospace Group by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAER. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Bridger Aerospace Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group, Inc operates as an aerial services company specializing in wildfire management and aviation support. The company’s core business activities include aerial wildfire suppression, providing rapid-response water and fire-retardant drops from fixed-wing air tankers. In addition to firefighting, Bridger Aerospace offers aviation services such as cloud seeding for weather modification, aerial inspection and mapping, environmental monitoring, and logistics support for remote sites.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Heber City, Utah, Bridger Aerospace Group deploys a fleet of both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft under contract to federal, state and local government agencies as well as commercial customers.

Featured Articles

