IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on March 2nd

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th.

IDACORP has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.46. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $138.03.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

