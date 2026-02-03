Matson, Inc. (MATX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th.

Matson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matson to earn $10.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.35. Matson has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $165.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.76.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.99. Matson had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MATX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Matson from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

