PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 10.75%.The company had revenue of $535.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.32 million.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:PJT opened at $174.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.82. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.92 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PJT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PJT Partners from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $180.00 target price on PJT Partners in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,239,000 after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 490,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,948,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $68,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PJT Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm’s dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

