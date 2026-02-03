Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -338.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,440.00%.

Several analysts have commented on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Victory Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

