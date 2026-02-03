iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,664 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,118.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after acquiring an additional 890,804 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,877,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,574,000 after acquiring an additional 555,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

MUB stock opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

