Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $246.27 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $400.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

