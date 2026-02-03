Brown Wealth Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 446.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 11.4%
NOBL stock opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
