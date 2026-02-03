Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Has $32.25 Million Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,606 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $32,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 102,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $34.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal. HTRB was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

