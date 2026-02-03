Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,947,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,923,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,341 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,714,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,610,000 after purchasing an additional 897,077 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,597,000 after purchasing an additional 682,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.94%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

