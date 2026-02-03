Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,772,476. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,842,690.90. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,680 shares of company stock valued at $28,761,790. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $154.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.46.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VST. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

