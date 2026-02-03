Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 58,865 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,865 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $49,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.