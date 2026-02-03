Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Up 24% – Still a Buy?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) was up 24% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.10 and last traded at GBX 3.10. Approximately 60,784,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 26,790,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50.

Strategic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £71.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.96.

Get Strategic Minerals alerts:

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia.

In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia. The company continues to seek opportunities to monetise the asset.

In 2019, the company completed the 100% acquisition of Cornwall Resources Limited and the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project, with a 2019 JORC-compliant, Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 11.7Mt at 1.17% Tin equivalent, made up of Tungsten, Tin and Copper.

Strategic Minerals’ primary objective is to utilise cash flow from existing operations in the USA to accelerate development of the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project in Cornwall, UK with world-class potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.