HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 332,424 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 380,391 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 128.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 124,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 23.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 259,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HUTCHMED to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ HCM opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ: HCM) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company leverages in-house capabilities in small-molecule chemistry, biologics engineering and translational medicine to advance candidates through all stages of development. HUTCHMED’s integrated model encompasses early discovery research, clinical development, regulatory filings and commercial launches, enabling seamless progression from laboratory to market.

HUTCHMED’s commercial portfolio includes several in-market oncology therapies approved in China, including fruquintinib for metastatic colorectal cancer, surufatinib for neuroendocrine tumors and savolitinib for non-small cell lung cancer.

