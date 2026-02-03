Short Interest in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Declines By 12.9%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,824,586 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 14,720,841 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,727,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,727,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLNK. Zacks Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

In other news, CFO Michael Bercovich bought 65,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $50,306.41. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,563 shares in the company, valued at $145,193.51. This represents a 53.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 8,386.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 873,989 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BLNK opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.83. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 74.28% and a negative net margin of 118.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co is a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering a nationwide network of charging stations and related software services. The company designs, develops and markets Level 2 AC and DC fast charging equipment, as well as a cloud-based management platform that enables real-time monitoring, analytics and payment processing. Its integrated approach addresses the needs of commercial, residential and fleet customers looking to deploy EV infrastructure.

Blink’s product portfolio includes a suite of charging stations suitable for parking garages, retail locations, hospitality venues and multiunit dwellings.

