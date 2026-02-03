Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 672,177 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4,545.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672,177 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $38,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,963,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,144.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,591 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 989,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 965,401 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,838,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,245,000 after purchasing an additional 935,644 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,823,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,108,000 after buying an additional 895,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.