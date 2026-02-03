Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,908,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,624 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 383.4% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 34,874 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%
NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.29.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
