7,805 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Acquired by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Vance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $277.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.19 and its 200-day moving average is $286.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

