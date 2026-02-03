Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A worth $94,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

FWONA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $11,189,267.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,546,679.08. This trade represents a 53.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,089.93. This trade represents a 34.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 368,363 shares of company stock valued at $36,650,423 in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24 and a beta of 0.55. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media’s other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

