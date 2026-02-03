Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,835,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 630,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,262,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 248,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after buying an additional 198,581 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,756,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,514,000 after acquiring an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $150.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

