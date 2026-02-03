Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial makes up about 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $22,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 40.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 88.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 24.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 122.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

